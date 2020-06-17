73 Dunfirth Drive

Amenities

Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features:

- 5 Bd/4.5 Baths

- 3 Car Garage

- Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.

- Great Room: fire place, custom two tone paint easy access to patio

- Master Bedroom: Huge open layout, large master closet and private balcony with views.

- Master Bathroom: Large tub with views, separate shower and two sinks.

- Patio: Outdoor fire place, covered lounge area and views.

- Secluded bed/bath on 1st floor. Perfect for guests.

- New Washer/Dryer unit in laundry room



Location Features:

- Secure gated entry with security guard

- Golf course and country club (by membership)

- Next to Stonebrae Elementry School



Too Many Features To List All. Must See In Person.



Rental Requirements:

-Credit Score of 650 or Better

-No Collections or Evictions

-Income of 2 and a half Vs. What Rent would be (or Subsidized rent based on income)

-No Smoking

-No Pets

***SE HABLA ESPANOL**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5460822)