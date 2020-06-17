73 Dunfirth Drive

Amenities
Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features:
- 5 Bd/4.5 Baths
- 3 Car Garage
- Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.
- Great Room: fire place, custom two tone paint easy access to patio
- Master Bedroom: Huge open layout, large master closet and private balcony with views.
- Master Bathroom: Large tub with views, separate shower and two sinks.
- Patio: Outdoor fire place, covered lounge area and views.
- Secluded bed/bath on 1st floor. Perfect for guests.
- New Washer/Dryer unit in laundry room
Location Features:
- Secure gated entry with security guard
- Golf course and country club (by membership)
- Next to Stonebrae Elementry School
Too Many Features To List All. Must See In Person.
Rental Requirements:
-Credit Score of 650 or Better
-No Collections or Evictions
-Income of 2 and a half Vs. What Rent would be (or Subsidized rent based on income)
-No Smoking
-No Pets
***SE HABLA ESPANOL**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5460822)