Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

73 Dunfirth Drive

73 Dunfirth Dr · (510) 918-2306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Dunfirth Dr, Hayward, CA 94552

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 73 Dunfirth Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features:
- 5 Bd/4.5 Baths
- 3 Car Garage
- Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.
- Great Room: fire place, custom two tone paint easy access to patio
- Master Bedroom: Huge open layout, large master closet and private balcony with views.
- Master Bathroom: Large tub with views, separate shower and two sinks.
- Patio: Outdoor fire place, covered lounge area and views.
- Secluded bed/bath on 1st floor. Perfect for guests.
- New Washer/Dryer unit in laundry room

Location Features:
- Secure gated entry with security guard
- Golf course and country club (by membership)
- Next to Stonebrae Elementry School

Too Many Features To List All. Must See In Person.

Rental Requirements:
-Credit Score of 650 or Better
-No Collections or Evictions
-Income of 2 and a half Vs. What Rent would be (or Subsidized rent based on income)
-No Smoking
-No Pets
***SE HABLA ESPANOL**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5460822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Dunfirth Drive have any available units?
73 Dunfirth Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Dunfirth Drive have?
Some of 73 Dunfirth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Dunfirth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73 Dunfirth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Dunfirth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73 Dunfirth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 73 Dunfirth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73 Dunfirth Drive does offer parking.
Does 73 Dunfirth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Dunfirth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Dunfirth Drive have a pool?
No, 73 Dunfirth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 73 Dunfirth Drive have accessible units?
No, 73 Dunfirth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Dunfirth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Dunfirth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
