Hayward, CA
635 Atherton Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

635 Atherton Place

635 Atherton Place · (510) 581-0944
Location

635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA 94541
Downtown Hayward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 635 Atherton Place · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall, BART, the US Post Office and Library. It's two blocks from the downtown area with restaurants, movie theater complex, year-round Saturday morning Farmers' Market, and fast freeway access. Once inside the gated community all the busy-ness calms and slows to your own comfortable pace.

This unit offers a 2-car tandem garage with washer and dryer on the first level. A bright, sunlit living/dining room, kitchen and half-bathroom are on the second level; and two bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom, is on the top floor. The second floor has lovely light laminate flooring and the upstairs bedrooms are carpeted.

We show by appointment only to those who have PRE-QUALIFIED. Request an appointment to view through this website. Watch for and respond to the immediate response to PRE-QUALIFY.

Locate the gates on Atherton Street so that you know where to go if you make an appointment to see the interior of the unit. Atherton is a quiet side street often overlooked by passersby.

No Pets. No smokers.
Renters Insurance Required.

All interested adults will be screened for fair credit, excellent rental references.

(RLNE2055576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Atherton Place have any available units?
635 Atherton Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Atherton Place have?
Some of 635 Atherton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Atherton Place currently offering any rent specials?
635 Atherton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Atherton Place pet-friendly?
No, 635 Atherton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 635 Atherton Place offer parking?
Yes, 635 Atherton Place offers parking.
Does 635 Atherton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Atherton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Atherton Place have a pool?
Yes, 635 Atherton Place has a pool.
Does 635 Atherton Place have accessible units?
No, 635 Atherton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Atherton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Atherton Place has units with dishwashers.
