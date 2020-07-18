Amenities

635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall, BART, the US Post Office and Library. It's two blocks from the downtown area with restaurants, movie theater complex, year-round Saturday morning Farmers' Market, and fast freeway access. Once inside the gated community all the busy-ness calms and slows to your own comfortable pace.



This unit offers a 2-car tandem garage with washer and dryer on the first level. A bright, sunlit living/dining room, kitchen and half-bathroom are on the second level; and two bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom, is on the top floor. The second floor has lovely light laminate flooring and the upstairs bedrooms are carpeted.



We show by appointment only to those who have PRE-QUALIFIED. Request an appointment to view through this website. Watch for and respond to the immediate response to PRE-QUALIFY.



Locate the gates on Atherton Street so that you know where to go if you make an appointment to see the interior of the unit. Atherton is a quiet side street often overlooked by passersby.



No Pets. No smokers.

Renters Insurance Required.



All interested adults will be screened for fair credit, excellent rental references.



