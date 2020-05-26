All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like 27354 Tyrrell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
27354 Tyrrell Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

27354 Tyrrell Ave

27354 Tyrrell Avenue · (678) 886-1918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

27354 Tyrrell Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544
Harder-Tennyson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27354 Tyrrell Ave - #13 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 mile to South Hayward BART - Come live in this spacious remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in sunny Hayward! Close to many restaurants and shopping. 12 minutes to Downtown Hayward. Many parks, schools, and the library minutes away. Close to Chabot College, Cal State East Bay, Southland Mall & St.Rose hospital. Enjoy nature & hiking in East Bay Regional Parks or the Hayward Regional Shoreline. 1.4miles to South Hayward BART station. Easy 580 & 880 freeway access for commuting to SF or the East or South Bay.

View our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/JGnYFmCuz1I
Apply Online: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings

TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month
UTILITIES: Owner pays Water & Garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet
REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.
Must get renter's insurance.
PARKING: 1 off-street parking spot included with rent
LAUNDRY: Coin operated Laundry in the building
MGMT: Professionally managed by Ancheta Properties
PETS: No Pets. Certified ESA with proper paperwork allowed
SECURITY DEPOSIT: same as rent for less than 700 credit, $1500 for over 700 credit

THE APARTMENT:
-Ground floor level corner unit 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment
-Wood plank floors throughout
-10 foot high ceilings throughout
-Large windows with new blinds
-Bright sunny kitchen with room for a table/kitchen island, lots of cabinet space, new electric stove & full fridge
-Remodeled bathroom with new vanity and mirror, full tub and shower
-2 Large bedrooms (fit king or queen-sized bed) with full-sized closets in each
-Large hall closet for extra storage
-On-site Coin Operated Laundry (building next door)
-Professionally Managed Building with On-site Manager (building next door)

Posted by Laura Shy, Leasing Agent at Myerhoff and Associates (DRE: #r01866318)

Ven a vivir en este espacioso apartamento remodelado de 2 habitaciones en el soleado Hayward. Cerca de muchos restaurantes y tiendas. 12 minutos del centro de Hayward. Muchos parques, escuelas y la biblioteca a minutos de distancia. Cerca de Chabot College, Cal State East Bay, Southland Mall y St.Rose hospital. Disfrute de la naturaleza y el senderismo en los parques regionales de East Bay o en la costa regional de Hayward. 1.4 millas a la estación de South Hayward BART. Fácil acceso a la autopista 580 y 880 para viajar a SF o East o South Bay.

Vea nuestro recorrido virtual: https://youtu.be/JGnYFmCuz1I
Solicite en línea: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings

PLAZO: Contrato de arrendamiento de 1 año, después de eso se convierte en mes a mes
SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS: El propietario paga agua y basura, los residentes pagan por PG&E e internet
REQUISITOS: Debe tener un puntaje de crédito de 650 o más, empleo verificable por lo menos 2.5x de alquiler y referencias positivas anteriores del propietario. Cada adulto mayor de 18 años debe completar una solicitud en línea.
Debe obtener un seguro para inquilinos.
ESTACIONAMIENTO: 1 lugar de estacionamiento fuera de la calle incluido con el alquiler
LAVANDERÍA: Lavandería con monedas en el edificio
MGMT: administrado profesionalmente por Ancheta Properties
MASCOTAS: No se admiten mascotas. ESA certificada con la documentación adecuada permitida
DEPÓSITO DE SEGURIDAD: igual que el alquiler

EL APARTAMENTO:
-Piso de nivel de piso de la unidad de 2 dormitorios / 1 baño apartamento
-Pisos de tablones de madera en todo
-Techos de 10 pies de altura en todo
-Grandes ventanas con persianas nuevas.
- Cocina soleada brillante con espacio para una mesa / isla de cocina, mucho espacio de gabinetes, estufa eléctrica nueva y refrigerador completo
-Baño remodelado con tocador y espejo nuevos, bañera y ducha completas
-2 dormitorios grandes (cama king o queen size) con armarios de tamaño completo en cada
-Armario grande del pasillo para almacenamiento adicional
-Lavandería a monedas en el lugar (edificio contiguo)
-Edificio administrado profesionalmente con un administrador en el lugar (edificio contiguo)

Publicado por Laura Shy, Agente de arrendamiento en Myerhoff and Associates (DRE: # r01866318)

(RLNE5788120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have any available units?
27354 Tyrrell Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have?
Some of 27354 Tyrrell Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27354 Tyrrell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
27354 Tyrrell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27354 Tyrrell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 27354 Tyrrell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 27354 Tyrrell Ave offers parking.
Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27354 Tyrrell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have a pool?
No, 27354 Tyrrell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have accessible units?
No, 27354 Tyrrell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 27354 Tyrrell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 27354 Tyrrell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 27354 Tyrrell Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Amador Village
24080 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94541
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr
Hayward, CA 94541
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd
Hayward, CA 94541
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St
Hayward, CA 94544

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with ParkingHayward Apartments with Pools
Hayward Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity