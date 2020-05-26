27354 Tyrrell Ave

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 mile to South Hayward BART - Come live in this spacious remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in sunny Hayward! Close to many restaurants and shopping. 12 minutes to Downtown Hayward. Many parks, schools, and the library minutes away. Close to Chabot College, Cal State East Bay, Southland Mall & St.Rose hospital. Enjoy nature & hiking in East Bay Regional Parks or the Hayward Regional Shoreline. 1.4miles to South Hayward BART station. Easy 580 & 880 freeway access for commuting to SF or the East or South Bay.



View our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/JGnYFmCuz1I

Apply Online: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings



TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month

UTILITIES: Owner pays Water & Garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet

REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.

Must get renter's insurance.

PARKING: 1 off-street parking spot included with rent

LAUNDRY: Coin operated Laundry in the building

MGMT: Professionally managed by Ancheta Properties

PETS: No Pets. Certified ESA with proper paperwork allowed

SECURITY DEPOSIT: same as rent for less than 700 credit, $1500 for over 700 credit



THE APARTMENT:

-Ground floor level corner unit 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment

-Wood plank floors throughout

-10 foot high ceilings throughout

-Large windows with new blinds

-Bright sunny kitchen with room for a table/kitchen island, lots of cabinet space, new electric stove & full fridge

-Remodeled bathroom with new vanity and mirror, full tub and shower

-2 Large bedrooms (fit king or queen-sized bed) with full-sized closets in each

-Large hall closet for extra storage

-On-site Coin Operated Laundry (building next door)

-Professionally Managed Building with On-site Manager (building next door)



Posted by Laura Shy, Leasing Agent at Myerhoff and Associates (DRE: #r01866318)



Ven a vivir en este espacioso apartamento remodelado de 2 habitaciones en el soleado Hayward. Cerca de muchos restaurantes y tiendas. 12 minutos del centro de Hayward. Muchos parques, escuelas y la biblioteca a minutos de distancia. Cerca de Chabot College, Cal State East Bay, Southland Mall y St.Rose hospital. Disfrute de la naturaleza y el senderismo en los parques regionales de East Bay o en la costa regional de Hayward. 1.4 millas a la estación de South Hayward BART. Fácil acceso a la autopista 580 y 880 para viajar a SF o East o South Bay.



Vea nuestro recorrido virtual: https://youtu.be/JGnYFmCuz1I

Solicite en línea: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings



PLAZO: Contrato de arrendamiento de 1 año, después de eso se convierte en mes a mes

SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS: El propietario paga agua y basura, los residentes pagan por PG&E e internet

REQUISITOS: Debe tener un puntaje de crédito de 650 o más, empleo verificable por lo menos 2.5x de alquiler y referencias positivas anteriores del propietario. Cada adulto mayor de 18 años debe completar una solicitud en línea.

Debe obtener un seguro para inquilinos.

ESTACIONAMIENTO: 1 lugar de estacionamiento fuera de la calle incluido con el alquiler

LAVANDERÍA: Lavandería con monedas en el edificio

MGMT: administrado profesionalmente por Ancheta Properties

MASCOTAS: No se admiten mascotas. ESA certificada con la documentación adecuada permitida

DEPÓSITO DE SEGURIDAD: igual que el alquiler



EL APARTAMENTO:

-Piso de nivel de piso de la unidad de 2 dormitorios / 1 baño apartamento

-Pisos de tablones de madera en todo

-Techos de 10 pies de altura en todo

-Grandes ventanas con persianas nuevas.

- Cocina soleada brillante con espacio para una mesa / isla de cocina, mucho espacio de gabinetes, estufa eléctrica nueva y refrigerador completo

-Baño remodelado con tocador y espejo nuevos, bañera y ducha completas

-2 dormitorios grandes (cama king o queen size) con armarios de tamaño completo en cada

-Armario grande del pasillo para almacenamiento adicional

-Lavandería a monedas en el lugar (edificio contiguo)

-Edificio administrado profesionalmente con un administrador en el lugar (edificio contiguo)



Publicado por Laura Shy, Agente de arrendamiento en Myerhoff and Associates (DRE: # r01866318)



(RLNE5788120)