26734 Contessa Street

Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School. Home has spacious yard lined with fruit trees but otherwise drought resistant with landscaping included. This 1,651 Sq/ft home opens to a bonus room, has spacious living & family rooms and master bedroom.



Pets considered on case by case basis. Water is included with rent. Home has occupied in-law on site.



Call 510-736-5965 with any questions or to schedule a time to view.



(RLNE5845452)