26734 Contessa Street

26734 Contessa Street · (510) 673-1310
Location

26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA 94545
Southgate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26734 Contessa Street · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School. Home has spacious yard lined with fruit trees but otherwise drought resistant with landscaping included. This 1,651 Sq/ft home opens to a bonus room, has spacious living & family rooms and master bedroom.

Pets considered on case by case basis. Water is included with rent. Home has occupied in-law on site.

Call 510-736-5965 with any questions or to schedule a time to view.

(RLNE5845452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26734 Contessa Street have any available units?
26734 Contessa Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
Is 26734 Contessa Street currently offering any rent specials?
26734 Contessa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26734 Contessa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26734 Contessa Street is pet friendly.
Does 26734 Contessa Street offer parking?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not offer parking.
Does 26734 Contessa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26734 Contessa Street have a pool?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not have a pool.
Does 26734 Contessa Street have accessible units?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26734 Contessa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26734 Contessa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26734 Contessa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
