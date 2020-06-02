Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward.. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen, gas stove, laminate and tile floors, modern lighting, dual pane windows, all new bathroom , and a lovely private yard for relaxing and entertaining. One car garage with storage. Small pet negotiable.

COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES TO 880 / 580 BART



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 22117 Main Street

780 square feet

Built in 1956/remodeled 2015

2 bedrooms

1 bathrooms

1 car garage parking

Strobridge Elementary

Lease duration - 1 year

Available July 1st

Deposit $1,990



MUST HAVE:

Minimum 680 credit score

Minimum monthly income $ 5,970

Excellent rental history

Credit and background check for each adult over 18

$35 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW

(510) 996 -3238



(RLNE4623274)