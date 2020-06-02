Amenities
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward.. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen, gas stove, laminate and tile floors, modern lighting, dual pane windows, all new bathroom , and a lovely private yard for relaxing and entertaining. One car garage with storage. Small pet negotiable.
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES TO 880 / 580 BART
KEY FEATURES:
Address is 22117 Main Street
780 square feet
Built in 1956/remodeled 2015
2 bedrooms
1 bathrooms
1 car garage parking
Strobridge Elementary
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 1st
Deposit $1,990
MUST HAVE:
Minimum 680 credit score
Minimum monthly income $ 5,970
Excellent rental history
Credit and background check for each adult over 18
$35 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW
(510) 996 -3238
(RLNE4623274)