Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

22117 Main Street

22117 Main Street · (510) 996-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA 94541
North Hayward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22117 Main Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward.. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen, gas stove, laminate and tile floors, modern lighting, dual pane windows, all new bathroom , and a lovely private yard for relaxing and entertaining. One car garage with storage. Small pet negotiable.
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES TO 880 / 580 BART

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 22117 Main Street
780 square feet
Built in 1956/remodeled 2015
2 bedrooms
1 bathrooms
1 car garage parking
Strobridge Elementary
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 1st
Deposit $1,990

MUST HAVE:
Minimum 680 credit score
Minimum monthly income $ 5,970
Excellent rental history
Credit and background check for each adult over 18
$35 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW
(510) 996 -3238

(RLNE4623274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22117 Main Street have any available units?
22117 Main Street has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 22117 Main Street have?
Some of 22117 Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22117 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
22117 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22117 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22117 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 22117 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 22117 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 22117 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22117 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22117 Main Street have a pool?
No, 22117 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 22117 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 22117 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22117 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22117 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
