Nicely sized 1bed/1bath apt in Glendale. Stove/oven in kitchen. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heater inside the apt. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenant's convenience. Great location! Close to the I-134 freeway, Glendale Galleria, Americana at Brand, and other shops and restaurants in downtown Glendale. Don't miss this chance!

*Note that there is no parking space for this unit. But street parking is available.