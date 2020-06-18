All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:18 AM

943 Hillcroft Road

943 Hillcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

943 Hillcroft Road, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Glendale Rossmoyne home for lease with spectacular views! Lease only the top unit that is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the top level for $4100/month which does include the utilities. Or, Lease the entire property including the lower 1 bedroom, one bath unit for a total of $5350. That price does not include utilities. There are hardwood and travertine floors, and there is a large kitchen with granite counters. Out in the back is a huge terrace for entertaining. There is central heat and air. Utilities that are included in the lease price for the upper house: Water, Electricity, and Gas! Refrigerator may be included by the owner if needed. Pets will be considered. This property is also for sale, see MLS #BB20004775

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Hillcroft Road have any available units?
943 Hillcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Hillcroft Road have?
Some of 943 Hillcroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Hillcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
943 Hillcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Hillcroft Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Hillcroft Road is pet friendly.
Does 943 Hillcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 943 Hillcroft Road offers parking.
Does 943 Hillcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Hillcroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Hillcroft Road have a pool?
No, 943 Hillcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 943 Hillcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 943 Hillcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Hillcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Hillcroft Road has units with dishwashers.
