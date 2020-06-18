943 Hillcroft Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Glendale Rossmoyne home for lease with spectacular views! Lease only the top unit that is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the top level for $4100/month which does include the utilities. Or, Lease the entire property including the lower 1 bedroom, one bath unit for a total of $5350. That price does not include utilities. There are hardwood and travertine floors, and there is a large kitchen with granite counters. Out in the back is a huge terrace for entertaining. There is central heat and air. Utilities that are included in the lease price for the upper house: Water, Electricity, and Gas! Refrigerator may be included by the owner if needed. Pets will be considered. This property is also for sale, see MLS #BB20004775