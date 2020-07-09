All apartments in Glendale
Location

933 Calle La Primavera, Glendale, CA 91208
Rancho San Rafael

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,268-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Windows, windows, & more windows bathes each space with light. The living room is airy & spacious with its high ceilings while the connected family room offers a built-in fireplace with a dual view from the dinning room. A trendy modern kitchen offers grey washed cabinets, stone countertops, built-in stainless-steel appliances & breakfast bar with delicate pendant lighting. The attached dinning space grants access outside to a relaxing patio space features a pool/spa & a pleasant view of the mountain greenery. Upstairs, find an open office nook with storage, 2 bedrooms including built-in closets with mirrored doors & a main bathroom offering dual tiled vanities and a separate bathing space. Into the master suite, find a built-in fireplace, walk-in closet, ensuite bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, shower stall & added linen closet. There's a laundry room with built-in storage & access to the garage, plus a Ring doorbell at the entrance. HOA Fees, garderner/pool service is paid by landlord. Just minutes away from Glendale Community College & Downtown Glendale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Calle La Primavera have any available units?
933 Calle La Primavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Calle La Primavera have?
Some of 933 Calle La Primavera's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Calle La Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
933 Calle La Primavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Calle La Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 933 Calle La Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 933 Calle La Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 933 Calle La Primavera offers parking.
Does 933 Calle La Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Calle La Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Calle La Primavera have a pool?
Yes, 933 Calle La Primavera has a pool.
Does 933 Calle La Primavera have accessible units?
No, 933 Calle La Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Calle La Primavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Calle La Primavera has units with dishwashers.

