933 Calle La Primavera

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,268-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Windows, windows, & more windows bathes each space with light. The living room is airy & spacious with its high ceilings while the connected family room offers a built-in fireplace with a dual view from the dinning room. A trendy modern kitchen offers grey washed cabinets, stone countertops, built-in stainless-steel appliances & breakfast bar with delicate pendant lighting. The attached dinning space grants access outside to a relaxing patio space features a pool/spa & a pleasant view of the mountain greenery. Upstairs, find an open office nook with storage, 2 bedrooms including built-in closets with mirrored doors & a main bathroom offering dual tiled vanities and a separate bathing space. Into the master suite, find a built-in fireplace, walk-in closet, ensuite bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, shower stall & added linen closet. There's a laundry room with built-in storage & access to the garage, plus a Ring doorbell at the entrance. HOA Fees, garderner/pool service is paid by landlord. Just minutes away from Glendale Community College & Downtown Glendale!