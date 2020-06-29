908 North LOUISE Street

Amenities

Chic remodeled top floor one bedroom with one car garage now available in the best part of Glendale! This sweet apartment is just around the corner from Trader Joes, the Americana mall and all Glendale has to offer. Designer finishes including custom paint, lighting and grey distressed hardwood style floors. Open concept plan has new kitchen cabinets, grey quartz countertops and new appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. European style washer and dryer in unit and new AC/heat system with remote. Bright and cheerful with new windows and blinds. One car garage parking. Small pets ok!