908 North LOUISE Street
908 North LOUISE Street

908 North Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Chic remodeled top floor one bedroom with one car garage now available in the best part of Glendale! This sweet apartment is just around the corner from Trader Joes, the Americana mall and all Glendale has to offer. Designer finishes including custom paint, lighting and grey distressed hardwood style floors. Open concept plan has new kitchen cabinets, grey quartz countertops and new appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. European style washer and dryer in unit and new AC/heat system with remote. Bright and cheerful with new windows and blinds. One car garage parking. Small pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 North LOUISE Street have any available units?
908 North LOUISE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 North LOUISE Street have?
Some of 908 North LOUISE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 North LOUISE Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 North LOUISE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 North LOUISE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 North LOUISE Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 North LOUISE Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 North LOUISE Street offers parking.
Does 908 North LOUISE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 North LOUISE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 North LOUISE Street have a pool?
No, 908 North LOUISE Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 North LOUISE Street have accessible units?
No, 908 North LOUISE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 North LOUISE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 North LOUISE Street has units with dishwashers.
