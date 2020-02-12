All apartments in Glendale
Location

812 S Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Home in Amazing Location! - Located in prime part of Glendale near Americana, Glendale Galleria, and trendy restaurants. Home features real hard wood floors, new paint, new fixtures and other upgrades. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a built in microwave. The home has a great layout with open space for living and dinning area. One bedroom and an additional room that can be used as an office/den.

Other amenities included: Central Air, washer/dryer, patio area, and garage.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE4979037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 S Columbus Ave have any available units?
812 S Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 S Columbus Ave have?
Some of 812 S Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 S Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
812 S Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 S Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 812 S Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 812 S Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 812 S Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 S Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 812 S Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 812 S Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 812 S Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
