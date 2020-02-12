812 S Columbus Ave

Amenities

Cozy Home in Amazing Location! - Located in prime part of Glendale near Americana, Glendale Galleria, and trendy restaurants. Home features real hard wood floors, new paint, new fixtures and other upgrades. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a built in microwave. The home has a great layout with open space for living and dinning area. One bedroom and an additional room that can be used as an office/den.



Other amenities included: Central Air, washer/dryer, patio area, and garage.



