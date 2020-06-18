All apartments in Glendale
771 E Doran Street

771 E Doran Street · No Longer Available
Location

771 E Doran Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

For Lease! This incredible 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is a top floor unit located in a Fourplex building in Glendale. With an ideal location in a highly desirable area in Glendale and just minutes from Vons, Whole Foods and the Glendale Fashion Center. Upon entry find a welcoming living room with laminate flooring, a wood burning fireplace and a balcony, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Take pleasure in cooking in the kitchen where you have granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a cozy breakfast nook area. 2 spacious bedrooms with new plush carpet flooring and large closets. The Master bedroom has double the closet space, a built-in vanity and a private balcony with a tree top view. This units also features double pane windows, ample storage space, a in unit laundry room with hookups ready, as well as tons of natural lighting in every room! Back staircase of this unit leads out to the parking. R.D White elementary school is across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 E Doran Street have any available units?
771 E Doran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 E Doran Street have?
Some of 771 E Doran Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 E Doran Street currently offering any rent specials?
771 E Doran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 E Doran Street pet-friendly?
No, 771 E Doran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 771 E Doran Street offer parking?
Yes, 771 E Doran Street offers parking.
Does 771 E Doran Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 E Doran Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 E Doran Street have a pool?
No, 771 E Doran Street does not have a pool.
Does 771 E Doran Street have accessible units?
No, 771 E Doran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 771 E Doran Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 E Doran Street does not have units with dishwashers.
