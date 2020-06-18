771 E Doran Street

Amenities

For Lease! This incredible 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is a top floor unit located in a Fourplex building in Glendale. With an ideal location in a highly desirable area in Glendale and just minutes from Vons, Whole Foods and the Glendale Fashion Center. Upon entry find a welcoming living room with laminate flooring, a wood burning fireplace and a balcony, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Take pleasure in cooking in the kitchen where you have granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a cozy breakfast nook area. 2 spacious bedrooms with new plush carpet flooring and large closets. The Master bedroom has double the closet space, a built-in vanity and a private balcony with a tree top view. This units also features double pane windows, ample storage space, a in unit laundry room with hookups ready, as well as tons of natural lighting in every room! Back staircase of this unit leads out to the parking. R.D White elementary school is across the street.