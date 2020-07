Amenities

Duplex, recently remodeled - Property Id: 207687



If you like privacy this unit is for you,

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining area built-in kitchen. Hard wood floor. Tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Do you nuts is above the garage, no sharing walls with other tenants, garage for one car, laundry facility next to the garage. Call 818-434-4421

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207687

