620 N Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA 91206 City Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very large 2 bedroom condo... - Very large 2 bedroom condo. Each bedroom with its own bathroom and large closets. Carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Controlled access older building with pool. 2 parking spaces included. Laundry in building. Close to major freeway and Glendale Fashion Center.
(RLNE2488250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have any available units?
620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have?
Some of 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N. Kenwood St. Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.