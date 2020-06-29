617 S Columbus Ave

Amenities
*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*
CLASSIC HOME: 1920 s Spanish bungalow court - on nearly 1 acre of desert-scaped, park-like grounds.
*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*
Pets Welcome meow woof !!..........................................................
..
1 Bedroom / Walk-in Closet / 1 Bath / Living Room / Kitchen / Laundry hook-ups / Lots of storage / Small fenced outdoor space.............. New stainless dishwasher!
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD: Highly walkable ..
Quiet tree-lined street. Just around the corner from Pacific Park and Library -- swimming pool, gym, baseball, soccer !! (4.5-star Yelp reviewed).
Short walk to D.T. Glendale shopping and restaurants .The Americana, Glendale Galleria, Target, and more!...................................................................
FANTASTC LOCATION: A stone's throw to Atwater Village !!
2 minutes to the 5, 134 & 2 Freeways. 10 minutes into DTLA.
Easy travel to Downtown LA, Burbank Studios & Hollywood !!
You can even take surface streets. (Burbank and Universal Studios through lovely Griffith Park. Hollywood via Los Feliz Blvd.)................
COMPLETELY RESTORED in 2016.:
New Electric,
New plumbing,
Endless Hot Water,
Hardwood Floors,
Recessed lighting,
Stone counter tops,
Tall French Windows (natural light!),
Vintage Stove -- fully restored,
Laundry Hook-Ups in unit. (why share?)
Call Amanda to see 213-700-3520