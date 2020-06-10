All apartments in Glendale
609 North Jackson Street

609 North Jackson Street · (714) 628-6269
Location

609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269

We have the best that Glendale has to offer!

Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside. The unit is 100% brand new with all new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting, new flooring, new lights, new faucets, new mirror closet doors and new vertical blinds. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bathroom. The unit's size is approximately 1,100 square feet. Additional features include: a large private patio off the living room, central AC and heat, and gated underground parking for 2 cars. Pets are welcome, subject to size and breed restrictions. .

Rental rate $2,795 Deposit $1,000 Application fee $30 per adult
New move in bonus - 1st month rent free!

LOCATED AT: 609 N. Jackson St. Glendale CA 91206

Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-ca?lid=12793400

(RLNE5723846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

