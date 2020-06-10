609 North Jackson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269



We have the best that Glendale has to offer!



Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside. The unit is 100% brand new with all new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting, new flooring, new lights, new faucets, new mirror closet doors and new vertical blinds. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bathroom. The unit's size is approximately 1,100 square feet. Additional features include: a large private patio off the living room, central AC and heat, and gated underground parking for 2 cars. Pets are welcome, subject to size and breed restrictions. .



Rental rate $2,795 Deposit $1,000 Application fee $30 per adult

New move in bonus - 1st month rent free!



LOCATED AT: 609 N. Jackson St. Glendale CA 91206



Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-ca?lid=12793400



