600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath one story attached Bungalow near Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Beautiful large eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with new white cabinetry, black granite countertops and stainless steel refrigerator. Hardwood floors, custom paint, new double pane windows and recessed lighting throughout. Spacious bath has new vanity, lighting and shower doors. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room. Bedroom is spacious and has great walk in closet. One parking space with storage and laundry onsite. Available now. Sorry no cats only.