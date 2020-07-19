600 E Acacia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Fabulous and modern 2BR & 1.5 BA on the top level in a 10 unit building located in a great area of Glendale close to Americana, Glendale Galeria shopping & Transportation. Extensively remodeled & Freshly painted, new laminate and ceramic floors. New kitchen cabinets with Quartz counter and new gas range. Spacious living room with a window AC unit. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. This apartment is in move-in condition and ready to be occupied. One year lease required & $2,500 deposit. Landlord pays for water, trash, and gardener. Community laundry on-premises.One Car carport. Very clean and quiet building.