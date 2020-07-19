All apartments in Glendale
600 E Acacia Avenue

600 E Acacia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

600 E Acacia Ave, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Fabulous and modern 2BR & 1.5 BA on the top level in a 10 unit building located in a great area of Glendale close to Americana, Glendale Galeria shopping & Transportation. Extensively remodeled & Freshly painted, new laminate and ceramic floors. New kitchen cabinets with Quartz counter and new gas range. Spacious living room with a window AC unit. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. This apartment is in move-in condition and ready to be occupied. One year lease required & $2,500 deposit. Landlord pays for water, trash, and gardener. Community laundry on-premises.One Car carport. Very clean and quiet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 E Acacia Avenue have any available units?
600 E Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 E Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 600 E Acacia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 E Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 E Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 E Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 600 E Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 E Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 E Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 E Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 E Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 E Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 E Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
