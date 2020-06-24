All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 536 Spencer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
536 Spencer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

536 Spencer Street

536 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 Spencer Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very desirable location in North West Glendale. Property has an open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen and center island with a butcher's block. There is a nice covered patio off the dining area that leads to the yard that has several mature fruit trees. The bathrooms have been updated as well as the electrical and the plumbing. There is a bonus room that can be ideal for a kids play room, home office, guest quarters or a 4th bedroom. The property also features a mini kitchen for the rear 3rd bedroom and bonus room. Located a short distance from Herbert Hoover High, Toll Middle School and Mark Keppel Elementary. Easy access to the 134, 5 and 2 Freeways.
Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very desirable location in North West Glendale. Property has an open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen and center island with a butcher's block. There is a nice covered patio off the dining area that leads to the yard that has several mature fruit trees. The bathrooms have been updated as well as the electrical and the plumbing. There is a bonus room that can be ideal for a kids play room, home office, guest quarters or a 4th bedroom. The property also features a mini kitchen for the rear 3rd bedroom and bonus room. Located a short distance from Herbert Hoover High, Toll Middle School and Mark Keppel Elementary. Easy access to the 134, 5 and 2 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Spencer Street have any available units?
536 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Spencer Street have?
Some of 536 Spencer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 Spencer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Spencer Street is pet friendly.
Does 536 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 536 Spencer Street offers parking.
Does 536 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 536 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 536 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Spencer Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts