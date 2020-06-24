536 Spencer Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very desirable location in North West Glendale. Property has an open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen and center island with a butcher's block. There is a nice covered patio off the dining area that leads to the yard that has several mature fruit trees. The bathrooms have been updated as well as the electrical and the plumbing. There is a bonus room that can be ideal for a kids play room, home office, guest quarters or a 4th bedroom. The property also features a mini kitchen for the rear 3rd bedroom and bonus room. Located a short distance from Herbert Hoover High, Toll Middle School and Mark Keppel Elementary. Easy access to the 134, 5 and 2 Freeways.

