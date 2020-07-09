510 N Maryland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo located in a beautiful complex in heart of Glendale. This 2 bed, 2 bath Condo features tastefully remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, new LED recessed lighting, a lovely fireplace in the living room, new carpet, fully remodeled bathrooms with rain shower, Central A/C, and fresh new paint. Huge master bedroom with its own full bathroom in the bedroom. One of the excellent amenities is the large private patio with access from both the living room and the bedroom. There are two assigned parking spaces in a security gated garage with 2 storage areas above the parking spaces. Conveniently located near the Downtown Glendale, Americana on Brand Blvd, Glendale Galleria, Shops, Cafes, Bars & Restaurants. This is a Must See unit!!!