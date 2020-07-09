All apartments in Glendale
510 N Maryland Avenue
510 N Maryland Avenue

510 N Maryland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

510 N Maryland Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo located in a beautiful complex in heart of Glendale. This 2 bed, 2 bath Condo features tastefully remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, new LED recessed lighting, a lovely fireplace in the living room, new carpet, fully remodeled bathrooms with rain shower, Central A/C, and fresh new paint. Huge master bedroom with its own full bathroom in the bedroom. One of the excellent amenities is the large private patio with access from both the living room and the bedroom. There are two assigned parking spaces in a security gated garage with 2 storage areas above the parking spaces. Conveniently located near the Downtown Glendale, Americana on Brand Blvd, Glendale Galleria, Shops, Cafes, Bars & Restaurants. This is a Must See unit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Maryland Avenue have any available units?
510 N Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 510 N Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 510 N Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 N Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 N Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 N Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 N Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 N Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

