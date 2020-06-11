504 North Louise Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby. Private patio off the living room expands your living space and is perfect spot to decompress after a long day.

Kitchen with quartz counters and tile floors has dishwasher, stove and fridge included. En suite master bedroom has hallway lined with closets and new washer dryer in bathroom. No more trips to the laundromat or sharing a community laundry! Room for two cars to park tandem in carport and 3 overhead storage bins included.

Condo is set up for self showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1766052?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.