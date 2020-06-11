All apartments in Glendale
504 North Louise Street

Location

504 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 9 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby. Private patio off the living room expands your living space and is perfect spot to decompress after a long day.
Kitchen with quartz counters and tile floors has dishwasher, stove and fridge included. En suite master bedroom has hallway lined with closets and new washer dryer in bathroom. No more trips to the laundromat or sharing a community laundry! Room for two cars to park tandem in carport and 3 overhead storage bins included.
Condo is set up for self showing.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1766052?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

