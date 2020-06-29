468 CARUSO Avenue

Amenities
This Fully-Furnished 2 bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom condo comes with concierge services and valet parking. You also have your own 2 assigned garage parking spots. The condo comes with all utilities, Private High-speed Wifi and Spectrum TV. Also included you have the convenience of a Full-Size Washer/Dryer. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in the top locations throughout Los Angeles.~Lease terms are customizable to fit your needs.