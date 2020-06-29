468 CARUSO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator parking pool garage hot tub internet access valet service

This Fully-Furnished 2 bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom condo comes with concierge services and valet parking. You also have your own 2 assigned garage parking spots. The condo comes with all utilities, Private High-speed Wifi and Spectrum TV. Also included you have the convenience of a Full-Size Washer/Dryer. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in the top locations throughout Los Angeles.~Lease terms are customizable to fit your needs.