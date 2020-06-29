All apartments in Glendale
468 CARUSO Avenue
468 CARUSO Avenue

468 Caruso Ave · No Longer Available
Location

468 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
This Fully-Furnished 2 bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom condo comes with concierge services and valet parking. You also have your own 2 assigned garage parking spots. The condo comes with all utilities, Private High-speed Wifi and Spectrum TV. Also included you have the convenience of a Full-Size Washer/Dryer. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in the top locations throughout Los Angeles.~Lease terms are customizable to fit your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

