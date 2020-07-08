All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 442 S Riverdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
442 S Riverdale Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:15 PM

442 S Riverdale Drive

442 Riverdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

442 Riverdale Dr, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Light and Bright rear duplex 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a detached 1 car garage The unit offers a laundry room. New laminate floors and fresh paint throughout. Tankless water heater,Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. For showing, please call/text for an appointment.All applications must include a copy of a current credit report with a score of 700 or above, income verification, two months bank statements.Tenant pays all utilities, trash, internet and cable except for water and gardening. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have any available units?
442 S Riverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 442 S Riverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
442 S Riverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 S Riverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 442 S Riverdale Drive offers parking.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 S Riverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 S Riverdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts