442 S Riverdale Drive

Light and Bright rear duplex 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a detached 1 car garage The unit offers a laundry room. New laminate floors and fresh paint throughout. Tankless water heater,Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. For showing, please call/text for an appointment.All applications must include a copy of a current credit report with a score of 700 or above, income verification, two months bank statements.Tenant pays all utilities, trash, internet and cable except for water and gardening. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.