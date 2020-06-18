All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

428 W Stocker St.

428 W Stocker St · No Longer Available
Location

428 W Stocker St, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7be3f570d0 ----
* North of Glenoaks between Pacific and Central is this beautifully renovated unit with many quality upgrades including.
. Bright and airy corner unit
. Dual pane windows
. Bosch convection oven
. New retro refrigerator
. New Dishwasher
. New stylish window coverings
. Crown molding
. Renovated bathroom and kitchen with European kitchen tile and American subway tile throughout.
. Original solid oak wood floors and excellent closet space
. Ceiling fans throughout
. New wall a/c in living room

The area offers a quaint neighborhood feel with large tree lined streets. Close to shopping, restaurants, coffee and local small businesses.

Small pets considered. On-site fenced in pet park.

Close to studios/Burbank/Pasadena/Los Feliz/Atwater /Downtown/Disney/ The Americana at Brand /Glendale Galleria/

Owner pays for water. One-year lease. No Smoking. Excellent Credit.

This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. Cody Abrahamson Cal DRE 01975144
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825
Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 W Stocker St. have any available units?
428 W Stocker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 W Stocker St. have?
Some of 428 W Stocker St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 W Stocker St. currently offering any rent specials?
428 W Stocker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 W Stocker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 W Stocker St. is pet friendly.
Does 428 W Stocker St. offer parking?
No, 428 W Stocker St. does not offer parking.
Does 428 W Stocker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 W Stocker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 W Stocker St. have a pool?
No, 428 W Stocker St. does not have a pool.
Does 428 W Stocker St. have accessible units?
No, 428 W Stocker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 428 W Stocker St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 W Stocker St. has units with dishwashers.
