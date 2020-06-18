428 W Stocker St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7be3f570d0 ----

* North of Glenoaks between Pacific and Central is this beautifully renovated unit with many quality upgrades including.

. Bright and airy corner unit

. Dual pane windows

. Bosch convection oven

. New retro refrigerator

. New Dishwasher

. New stylish window coverings

. Crown molding

. Renovated bathroom and kitchen with European kitchen tile and American subway tile throughout.

. Original solid oak wood floors and excellent closet space

. Ceiling fans throughout

. New wall a/c in living room



The area offers a quaint neighborhood feel with large tree lined streets. Close to shopping, restaurants, coffee and local small businesses.



Small pets considered. On-site fenced in pet park.



Close to studios/Burbank/Pasadena/Los Feliz/Atwater /Downtown/Disney/ The Americana at Brand /Glendale Galleria/



Owner pays for water. One-year lease. No Smoking. Excellent Credit.



This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.

Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.

Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. Cody Abrahamson Cal DRE 01975144

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825

Cal DRE 00659141