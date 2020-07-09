425 Riverdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Fully furnished! One bedroom-one bathroom bungalow style apartment suite available for year-long lease. Perfect for someone who would like to try LA out for a year or two, or more, without bringing or buying furniture.



Bedroom with queen sized bed.



Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave.



Great location, near all the action yet nestled within a quiet courtyard/garden complex. Cottages are in the southern part of Glendale, within walking distance to the fabulous friendlya at Brand- a wonderful shopping destination loaded with restaurants and boutiques, and many other nearby businesses.



Quiet is key. No parties. People are very respectful of the peaceful nature of the cottages and the courtyard and you should be too.



Only minutes away from Hollywood, Burbank, Atwater Village, Los Feliz, downtown Los Angeles, Silverlake, and all film/tv studios in those areas. Only a mile away from the beautiful Griffith Park, one of the countrys largest urban parks and home to the Griffith Park Observatory with nearby freeway access.



Just look at the pictures to see for yourself! People love it here!



THIS IS A NON SMOKING Property. Smoking is strictly prohibited in the cottages and on the property as well as within 25 feet of any building within the city of Glendale. Sorry, NO ANIMALS ALLOWED.