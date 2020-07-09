All apartments in Glendale
Location

425 Riverdale Drive, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

courtyard
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Fully furnished! One bedroom-one bathroom bungalow style apartment suite available for year-long lease. Perfect for someone who would like to try LA out for a year or two, or more, without bringing or buying furniture.

Bedroom with queen sized bed.

Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave.

Great location, near all the action yet nestled within a quiet courtyard/garden complex. Cottages are in the southern part of Glendale, within walking distance to the fabulous friendlya at Brand- a wonderful shopping destination loaded with restaurants and boutiques, and many other nearby businesses.

Quiet is key. No parties. People are very respectful of the peaceful nature of the cottages and the courtyard and you should be too.

Only minutes away from Hollywood, Burbank, Atwater Village, Los Feliz, downtown Los Angeles, Silverlake, and all film/tv studios in those areas. Only a mile away from the beautiful Griffith Park, one of the countrys largest urban parks and home to the Griffith Park Observatory with nearby freeway access.

Just look at the pictures to see for yourself! People love it here!

THIS IS A NON SMOKING Property. Smoking is strictly prohibited in the cottages and on the property as well as within 25 feet of any building within the city of Glendale. Sorry, NO ANIMALS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Riverdale Drive have any available units?
425 Riverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Riverdale Drive have?
Some of 425 Riverdale Drive's amenities include courtyard, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Riverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Riverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Riverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 425 Riverdale Drive offer parking?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 425 Riverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Riverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Riverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Riverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Riverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

