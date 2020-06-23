420 Ivy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for a lease property that also offers privacy? This two-story unit in a four-plex is perfect. It is freshly painted throughout, and to keep you cool there are AC wall units in both bedrooms & the living room . The spacious living room has new wood laminate flooring and the breakfast nook and kitchen are tiled. The kitchen is updated and includes granite counter tops. Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms that are nicely carpeted & there is a full bathroom. You will appreciate the ample closet and storage space. And you will also be able to enjoy the beautiful private patio. You get one reserved parking space. Conveniently located and close to the Americana and Glendale Galleria. Call today and stop looking for perfect!