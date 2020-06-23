All apartments in Glendale
Location

420 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a lease property that also offers privacy? This two-story unit in a four-plex is perfect. It is freshly painted throughout, and to keep you cool there are AC wall units in both bedrooms & the living room . The spacious living room has new wood laminate flooring and the breakfast nook and kitchen are tiled. The kitchen is updated and includes granite counter tops. Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms that are nicely carpeted & there is a full bathroom. You will appreciate the ample closet and storage space. And you will also be able to enjoy the beautiful private patio. You get one reserved parking space. Conveniently located and close to the Americana and Glendale Galleria. Call today and stop looking for perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Ivy Street have any available units?
420 Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Ivy Street have?
Some of 420 Ivy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Ivy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 420 Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 420 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 420 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
