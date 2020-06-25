400 North Isabel Street

Amenities

Come discover this completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a den in the heart of Glendale. This is a location you have been looking for! Walking distance from Whole Foods Market, Glendale Fashion Center, Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria. Features include: brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz countertops, brand new bathrooms, brand new flooring, brand new recessed lighting, brand new electrical system, brand new plumbing system, brand new air conditioning and heating systems, brand new appliances. There is a nice size backyard and a large front patio for your enjoyment as well. Close to great schools, transportation and all the very best the Jewel City has to offer!