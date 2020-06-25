All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 400 North Isabel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
400 North Isabel Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

400 North Isabel Street

400 N Isabel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

400 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come discover this completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a den in the heart of Glendale. This is a location you have been looking for! Walking distance from Whole Foods Market, Glendale Fashion Center, Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria. Features include: brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz countertops, brand new bathrooms, brand new flooring, brand new recessed lighting, brand new electrical system, brand new plumbing system, brand new air conditioning and heating systems, brand new appliances. There is a nice size backyard and a large front patio for your enjoyment as well. Close to great schools, transportation and all the very best the Jewel City has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 North Isabel Street have any available units?
400 North Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 400 North Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 North Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 North Isabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 North Isabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 400 North Isabel Street offer parking?
No, 400 North Isabel Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 North Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 North Isabel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 North Isabel Street have a pool?
No, 400 North Isabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 North Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 400 North Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 North Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 North Isabel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 North Isabel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 North Isabel Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts