All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3830 Hillway Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3830 Hillway Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3830 Hillway Dr.

3830 Hillway Drive · (818) 376-9102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Whiting Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $6795 · Avail. now

$6,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905

3830 HILLWAY DR. GLENDALE, CA 91208
Perched high above La Crescenta in the coveted Whiting Woods neighborhood is this remarkably warm and inviting 1950's California Ranch home approximately 2,200 square feet* which sits on a parcel of 28,612 sq. ft.

This premier lot offers unobstructed, breathtaking panoramic views of the Crescenta Valley while remaining within the boundaries of the prestigious Glendale Unified School District.Once inside, you will feel as if you are home.

This remodeled and meticulously cared for home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two fireplaces, a family room, dining room, granite kitchen with large pantry, RV access, Solar Panels, raised Vegetable Beds, Accent Lighting and much more

The open and airy enclosed Veranda invites you out on to the large pavered patio with a cozy fire pit and large outside fully equipped kitchen and dining area which begs for city-light dinner parties or a glass of wine to close out the day
818 376 9102

www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63905
Property Id 63905

(RLNE5869552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Hillway Dr. have any available units?
3830 Hillway Dr. has a unit available for $6,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Hillway Dr. have?
Some of 3830 Hillway Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Hillway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Hillway Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Hillway Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Hillway Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Hillway Dr. offer parking?
No, 3830 Hillway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Hillway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Hillway Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Hillway Dr. have a pool?
No, 3830 Hillway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Hillway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3830 Hillway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Hillway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Hillway Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3830 Hillway Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity