Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905



3830 HILLWAY DR. GLENDALE, CA 91208

Perched high above La Crescenta in the coveted Whiting Woods neighborhood is this remarkably warm and inviting 1950's California Ranch home approximately 2,200 square feet* which sits on a parcel of 28,612 sq. ft.



This premier lot offers unobstructed, breathtaking panoramic views of the Crescenta Valley while remaining within the boundaries of the prestigious Glendale Unified School District.Once inside, you will feel as if you are home.



This remodeled and meticulously cared for home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two fireplaces, a family room, dining room, granite kitchen with large pantry, RV access, Solar Panels, raised Vegetable Beds, Accent Lighting and much more



The open and airy enclosed Veranda invites you out on to the large pavered patio with a cozy fire pit and large outside fully equipped kitchen and dining area which begs for city-light dinner parties or a glass of wine to close out the day

