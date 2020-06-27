3812 2nd Ave

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in La Crescenta (1530 sqft) - Property Id: 143753



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (1530 sq ft) single family home with mountain view has a large lot, around 11,000 square feet, and is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac street and located in La Crescenta's National Blue Ribbon and California Gold Ribbon Schools Award district.



- Large living room / dining room with fireplace and brand new floors

- Completely remodeled kitchens and bathrooms

- Attached balcony with wonderful views

- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet

- Laundry room

- Office room

- Detached 2-car garage

- Kitchen equipped with gas range and dishwasher

- Central AC & heat

- Low-maintenance front/backyards with gorgeous views



DETAILS

One Year Lease

Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent

Pet-friendly with additional charge



Available: October 5, 2019

Application Fee: $40.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143753p

