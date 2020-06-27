3812 2nd Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in La Crescenta (1530 sqft) - Property Id: 143753
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (1530 sq ft) single family home with mountain view has a large lot, around 11,000 square feet, and is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac street and located in La Crescenta's National Blue Ribbon and California Gold Ribbon Schools Award district.
- Large living room / dining room with fireplace and brand new floors
- Completely remodeled kitchens and bathrooms
- Attached balcony with wonderful views
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Laundry room
- Office room
- Detached 2-car garage
- Kitchen equipped with gas range and dishwasher
- Central AC & heat
- Low-maintenance front/backyards with gorgeous views
RENTAL FEATURES
* Air conditioning - Central Heat - Fireplace
* New Floors
* Stove/Oven/Dishwasher
* Laundry Room
* Office Room
* Large Backyard
* Balcony
DETAILS
One Year Lease
Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent
Pet-friendly with additional charge
Available: October 5, 2019
Application Fee: $40.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143753p
Property Id 143753
(RLNE5192838)