Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3812 2nd Ave

3812 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 2nd Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in La Crescenta (1530 sqft) - Property Id: 143753

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (1530 sq ft) single family home with mountain view has a large lot, around 11,000 square feet, and is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac street and located in La Crescenta's National Blue Ribbon and California Gold Ribbon Schools Award district.

- Large living room / dining room with fireplace and brand new floors
- Completely remodeled kitchens and bathrooms
- Attached balcony with wonderful views
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Laundry room
- Office room
- Detached 2-car garage
- Kitchen equipped with gas range and dishwasher
- Central AC & heat
- Low-maintenance front/backyards with gorgeous views

RENTAL FEATURES
* Air conditioning - Central Heat - Fireplace
* New Floors
* Stove/Oven/Dishwasher
* Laundry Room
* Office Room
* Large Backyard
* Balcony

DETAILS
One Year Lease
Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent
Pet-friendly with additional charge

Available: October 5, 2019
Application Fee: $40.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143753p
Property Id 143753

(RLNE5192838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 2nd Ave have any available units?
3812 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 2nd Ave have?
Some of 3812 2nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3812 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3812 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3812 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 3812 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 3812 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3812 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3812 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
