Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedrooms 2 bath unit of a four unit building. It is located on the first floor of the front triplex. There is another house in the back. Freshly painted, refurbished original hardwood floors, very spacious kitchen with large dining area. Remodeled bathrooms . It has 2 side by side parking spaces and 1 enclosed garage which can be used as a storage only..