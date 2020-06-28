363 Arden Ave #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Great tri-level Glendale townhom for lease. It's close to many restaurants, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, HK Market, banks, and also short distance drive to Glendale Galleria in just couple minutes! Also easy access FWY 134 to FWY 2 or FWY 5. It features High ceiling, Formal dining room, Wood floor, Granite counter top and island in Kitchen, Fireplace, Upper level laundry, Central AC & Heat, Attached 2 car garage, and Large balcony! Well maintained Townhome. Come see it before it's too late!!!

