Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:25 PM

363 Arden Ave #2

363 Arden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

363 Arden Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Fremont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Great tri-level Glendale townhom for lease. It's close to many restaurants, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, HK Market, banks, and also short distance drive to Glendale Galleria in just couple minutes! Also easy access FWY 134 to FWY 2 or FWY 5. It features High ceiling, Formal dining room, Wood floor, Granite counter top and island in Kitchen, Fireplace, Upper level laundry, Central AC & Heat, Attached 2 car garage, and Large balcony! Well maintained Townhome. Come see it before it's too late!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Arden Ave #2 have any available units?
363 Arden Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Arden Ave #2 have?
Some of 363 Arden Ave #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Arden Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
363 Arden Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Arden Ave #2 pet-friendly?
No, 363 Arden Ave #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 363 Arden Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 363 Arden Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 363 Arden Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Arden Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Arden Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 363 Arden Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 363 Arden Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 363 Arden Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Arden Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Arden Ave #2 has units with dishwashers.
