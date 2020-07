Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely and upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath traditional in Glendale/La Crescenta. Wonderful flow and over 1800 sq. ft, this spacious beauty has just been lovingly restored with cozy gas burning fireplace, pristine bamboo floors, updated baths, a flat grassy yard with plenty of room for family bar-b-ques and al fresco dining. Central air and heat, laundry and a 2 car garage complete the package for a perfect retreat to call home.