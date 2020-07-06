3500 Saint Elizabeth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Escape to your own hillside retreat tucked away in the hills above Chevy Chase Canyon. Here is a space where you can utterly get away to relax, or entertain in lavish California style. The living room space is bright and airy by day and cozy by night with a gas fireplace as the center of gathering. Festivities are made simple in the dining/kitchen area that flows to a captivating trellised patio with lush canyon views. Then, retreat to the gated, sparkling pool for a splash to cool off. Privacy galore on this large lot too. This classic home boasts new chic wide plank flooring and crisp fresh paint throughout for a contemporary vibe. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and a generous walk-in closet. A two-car garage allows for parking and essential storage. Truly, the best of all worlds: privacy, room to entertain, surrounded by nature and conveniently located in Glendale with La Canada and Pasadena at your fingertips.