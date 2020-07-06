All apartments in Glendale
Location

3500 Saint Elizabeth Road, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Escape to your own hillside retreat tucked away in the hills above Chevy Chase Canyon. Here is a space where you can utterly get away to relax, or entertain in lavish California style. The living room space is bright and airy by day and cozy by night with a gas fireplace as the center of gathering. Festivities are made simple in the dining/kitchen area that flows to a captivating trellised patio with lush canyon views. Then, retreat to the gated, sparkling pool for a splash to cool off. Privacy galore on this large lot too. This classic home boasts new chic wide plank flooring and crisp fresh paint throughout for a contemporary vibe. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and a generous walk-in closet. A two-car garage allows for parking and essential storage. Truly, the best of all worlds: privacy, room to entertain, surrounded by nature and conveniently located in Glendale with La Canada and Pasadena at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have any available units?
3500 Saint Elizabeth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have?
Some of 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Saint Elizabeth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road offers parking.
Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road has a pool.
Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have accessible units?
No, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Saint Elizabeth Road has units with dishwashers.

