347 Milford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Now for Lease! This Glendale Beauty features a wonderful floor-plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,600-SqFt of living space. Features in the unit include stunning stone flooring with thick baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, crown moldings, well-illuminated rooms, a fireplace in the living room and a laundry area located on the second level. Through the living room you can access your private patio, perfect for outdoor seating. Enjoy cooking in a kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, smooth granite countertops and a tiled backsplash. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and a private balcony with a tree top view! Located in a well-kept building with controlled access and a tranquil courtyard. Conveniently located near Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria and Brand Boulevard, where you have easy access to different options for dining and shopping!