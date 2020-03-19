All apartments in Glendale
347 Milford Street
347 Milford Street

347 Milford Street · No Longer Available
Location

347 Milford Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Now for Lease! This Glendale Beauty features a wonderful floor-plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,600-SqFt of living space. Features in the unit include stunning stone flooring with thick baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, crown moldings, well-illuminated rooms, a fireplace in the living room and a laundry area located on the second level. Through the living room you can access your private patio, perfect for outdoor seating. Enjoy cooking in a kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, smooth granite countertops and a tiled backsplash. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and a private balcony with a tree top view! Located in a well-kept building with controlled access and a tranquil courtyard. Conveniently located near Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria and Brand Boulevard, where you have easy access to different options for dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

