3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and charming well-kept home available in the Sparr Heights neighborhood of Glendale. This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom plus Den home is on a quiet street with a large backyard with gas barbecue hookup, fruit trees, and a paid gardener. There is a long drive way and a 1-car garage with remote control. Garage might be able to fit 2 cars depending on the size of cars. Hardwood flooring throughout home with the den space carpeted. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Remodeled large kitchen with stove and dishwasher and a formal dining room for eating. Ceramic tiled bathroom floor with stall shower. Central air conditioning and heat. Washer and Dryer hookup in the kitchen. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH.~