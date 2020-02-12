All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:49 PM

3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue

3431 Sierra Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Sierra Vista Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and charming well-kept home available in the Sparr Heights neighborhood of Glendale. This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom plus Den home is on a quiet street with a large backyard with gas barbecue hookup, fruit trees, and a paid gardener. There is a long drive way and a 1-car garage with remote control. Garage might be able to fit 2 cars depending on the size of cars. Hardwood flooring throughout home with the den space carpeted. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Remodeled large kitchen with stove and dishwasher and a formal dining room for eating. Ceramic tiled bathroom floor with stall shower. Central air conditioning and heat. Washer and Dryer hookup in the kitchen. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have any available units?
3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 SIERRA VISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

