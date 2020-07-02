3412 North VERDUGO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Phenomenal opportunity to live in the center of beautiful Montrose Village right near Montrose Park! Large and light filled remodeled one bedroom has so much to offer including custom paint, recessed lighting, distressed hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, linen closets, new windows and blinds. Lovely floor plan has large living room, large bedroom with great storage in closet. Sunny eat-in kitchen features stunning white cabinetry, pantry quartz countertops, new refrigerator, custom sink and new gas stove. Bright bathroom is spacious and features beautiful refinished vintage tub, stylish vanity and large built-in storage cabinet. Home has one car garage with direct entrance to unit and enclosed patio with gated entrance/exit to shared green space. Small pets under 15 lbs ok! Seconds to all Montrose has to offer.