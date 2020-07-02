All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3412 North VERDUGO Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3412 North VERDUGO Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3412 North VERDUGO Road

3412 North Verdugo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3412 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Montecito Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Phenomenal opportunity to live in the center of beautiful Montrose Village right near Montrose Park! Large and light filled remodeled one bedroom has so much to offer including custom paint, recessed lighting, distressed hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, linen closets, new windows and blinds. Lovely floor plan has large living room, large bedroom with great storage in closet. Sunny eat-in kitchen features stunning white cabinetry, pantry quartz countertops, new refrigerator, custom sink and new gas stove. Bright bathroom is spacious and features beautiful refinished vintage tub, stylish vanity and large built-in storage cabinet. Home has one car garage with direct entrance to unit and enclosed patio with gated entrance/exit to shared green space. Small pets under 15 lbs ok! Seconds to all Montrose has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have any available units?
3412 North VERDUGO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have?
Some of 3412 North VERDUGO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 North VERDUGO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3412 North VERDUGO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 North VERDUGO Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 North VERDUGO Road is pet friendly.
Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3412 North VERDUGO Road offers parking.
Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 North VERDUGO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have a pool?
No, 3412 North VERDUGO Road does not have a pool.
Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have accessible units?
No, 3412 North VERDUGO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 North VERDUGO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 North VERDUGO Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts