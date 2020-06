Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets microwave internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

This private unit is located behind the owners home on a cul-de-sac. It is self-standing and includes a private, gated patio. There is one bedroom with a walk in closet and one bathroom. It has a small self standing range with a refrigerator and microwave. All utilities are included. Tenant pays for cable and wifi only. There is no sink in the kitchenette. There is a full size double sink in the bathroom only.