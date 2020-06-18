336 North Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 335 N Chevy Chase Dr Glendale CA 91206 This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan, recessed lighting, and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today. Home Features & Amenities Covered Porch Smart Home Laminate Flooring Pet Friendly Air Conditioning Recessed Lighting Fenced Yard Tile Long Lease Terms Patio Fireplace Open Floorplan



(RLNE4886545)