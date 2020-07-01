335 North ADAMS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome Home! Presenting you this beautiful gem in one of the most desirable parts of Glendale. Walking distance from the Whole Foods, Ralph's, exciting shopping, freeways, cafes and restaurants. This quiet and friendly building offers secured entry, a sparking pool and a great school district. The unit has been recently remodeled with you in mind. The open concept space welcomes you to the spacious living room, with a cozy fireplace and a gorgeous, recently remodeled open kitchen. All kitchen appliances are included, as well as the stackable washer and dryer for your enjoyment and comfort. Both master bedrooms have plenty of custom closet space for maximum comfort and efficiency. All the windows and doors have been updated. The balcony has partial city views and a small BBQ grill for those delicious family dinners. Central AC/Heat has been recently installed. This Happy and Proud condo is ready for you to call Home.