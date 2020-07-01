All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
335 North ADAMS Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

335 North ADAMS Street

335 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 North Adams Street, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome Home! Presenting you this beautiful gem in one of the most desirable parts of Glendale. Walking distance from the Whole Foods, Ralph's, exciting shopping, freeways, cafes and restaurants. This quiet and friendly building offers secured entry, a sparking pool and a great school district. The unit has been recently remodeled with you in mind. The open concept space welcomes you to the spacious living room, with a cozy fireplace and a gorgeous, recently remodeled open kitchen. All kitchen appliances are included, as well as the stackable washer and dryer for your enjoyment and comfort. Both master bedrooms have plenty of custom closet space for maximum comfort and efficiency. All the windows and doors have been updated. The balcony has partial city views and a small BBQ grill for those delicious family dinners. Central AC/Heat has been recently installed. This Happy and Proud condo is ready for you to call Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 North ADAMS Street have any available units?
335 North ADAMS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 North ADAMS Street have?
Some of 335 North ADAMS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 North ADAMS Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 North ADAMS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 North ADAMS Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 North ADAMS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 335 North ADAMS Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 North ADAMS Street offers parking.
Does 335 North ADAMS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 North ADAMS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 North ADAMS Street have a pool?
Yes, 335 North ADAMS Street has a pool.
Does 335 North ADAMS Street have accessible units?
No, 335 North ADAMS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 North ADAMS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 North ADAMS Street has units with dishwashers.

