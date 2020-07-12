All apartments in Glendale
3234 Kentucky Pl

3234 Kentucky Place · (818) 249-1186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3234 Kentucky Place, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1 BR /1 Bath Mountain View Home! Come home to a desirable Glendale neighborhood with an AWARD-WINNING School District! Conveniently located near shopping, bus stops, post office, Vons Market, banks, Ace Hardware and Office Depot.

• Cute, Cozy & Private Back House in a Desirable Glendale Neighborhood!
• Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops
• Dining Area
• Quiet Neighborhood
• Range & Stainless Steel Refrigerator
• Air Conditioned
• Parking Space for One Vehicle
• NO SMOKING
• NO PETS

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly Rent: $1,600
Deposit: First Month + Last Two Months
Pay Stubs
Bank Statements
Credit Report from www.creditkarma.com

For additional information, call Amparo or text your name to (818) 249-1186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Kentucky Pl have any available units?
3234 Kentucky Pl has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Kentucky Pl have?
Some of 3234 Kentucky Pl's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Kentucky Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Kentucky Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Kentucky Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3234 Kentucky Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3234 Kentucky Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Kentucky Pl offers parking.
Does 3234 Kentucky Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Kentucky Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Kentucky Pl have a pool?
No, 3234 Kentucky Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Kentucky Pl have accessible units?
No, 3234 Kentucky Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Kentucky Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Kentucky Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
