3234 Kentucky Pl

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1 BR /1 Bath Mountain View Home! Come home to a desirable Glendale neighborhood with an AWARD-WINNING School District! Conveniently located near shopping, bus stops, post office, Vons Market, banks, Ace Hardware and Office Depot.



• Cute, Cozy & Private Back House in a Desirable Glendale Neighborhood!

• Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops

• Dining Area

• Quiet Neighborhood

• Range & Stainless Steel Refrigerator

• Air Conditioned

• Parking Space for One Vehicle

• NO SMOKING

• NO PETS



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly Rent: $1,600

Deposit: First Month + Last Two Months

Pay Stubs

Bank Statements

Credit Report from www.creditkarma.com



For additional information, call Amparo or text your name to (818) 249-1186