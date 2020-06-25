323 N Chevy Chase Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large Studio Apartment - Property Id: 272523



Large Studio/Single Apartment, well kept 1950's Building. Very desirable location near the heart of Glendale, coffee, market, pharmacy, 1-5 minutes walking distance. This is a large single/studio with separate kitchen and dining area, full bathroom, new flooring (400sf) . No smoking, No Pets



Unit has Air Conditioning, stove and fridge. 1 covered parking space, additional storage locker, on site laundry.



These units come available very seldom, so act fast it won't last long.



323 N Chevy Chase at Chevy Chase and Verdugo, Drive bys ok but please do not disturb tenants.



We require a first month($1,400) + security deposit($1,400)



Call or text for appointment



323 N Chevy Chase

No Pets Allowed



