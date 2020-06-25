All apartments in Glendale
323 N Chevy Chase Dr
323 N Chevy Chase Dr

323 North Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large Studio Apartment - Property Id: 272523

Large Studio/Single Apartment, well kept 1950's Building. Very desirable location near the heart of Glendale, coffee, market, pharmacy, 1-5 minutes walking distance. This is a large single/studio with separate kitchen and dining area, full bathroom, new flooring (400sf) . No smoking, No Pets

Unit has Air Conditioning, stove and fridge. 1 covered parking space, additional storage locker, on site laundry.

These units come available very seldom, so act fast it won't last long.

323 N Chevy Chase at Chevy Chase and Verdugo, Drive bys ok but please do not disturb tenants.

We require a first month($1,400) + security deposit($1,400)

Call or text for appointment

323 N Chevy Chase
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272523
Property Id 272523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have any available units?
323 N Chevy Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have?
Some of 323 N Chevy Chase Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 N Chevy Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
323 N Chevy Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N Chevy Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N Chevy Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N Chevy Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

