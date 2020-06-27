3164 Beaudry Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very comfortable and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a very serene environment. Walking distance to the Oakmont Country club and minutes from the Americana and the Glendale Galleria and freeways. Nice sized backyard with views of the mountains and canyon. Excellent floor plan with family room and dining room as well as an updated kitchen, new bathrooms and new floors. Recently painted throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. Separate laundry room and direct access to the garage that has lots of cabinets for storage.