All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3164 Beaudry Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3164 Beaudry Terrace
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

3164 Beaudry Terrace

3164 Beaudry Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3164 Beaudry Terrace, Glendale, CA 91208
Oakmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very comfortable and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a very serene environment. Walking distance to the Oakmont Country club and minutes from the Americana and the Glendale Galleria and freeways. Nice sized backyard with views of the mountains and canyon. Excellent floor plan with family room and dining room as well as an updated kitchen, new bathrooms and new floors. Recently painted throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. Separate laundry room and direct access to the garage that has lots of cabinets for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have any available units?
3164 Beaudry Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have?
Some of 3164 Beaudry Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Beaudry Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Beaudry Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Beaudry Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3164 Beaudry Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3164 Beaudry Terrace offers parking.
Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Beaudry Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have a pool?
No, 3164 Beaudry Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3164 Beaudry Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Beaudry Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Beaudry Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts