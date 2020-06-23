All apartments in Glendale
3162 Grangemont Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3162 Grangemont Road

3162 Grangemount Road · No Longer Available
Location

3162 Grangemount Road, Glendale, CA 91206
Emerald Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two story spacious Mid Century home. Luxury throughout. Extensive use of marble, crown molding on first floor. Second floor has hardwood floors, recessed lighting & crown molding. Double door entry welcomes you to a stunning foyer. Formal living room with marble mantel fireplace opening to a large side yard & back yard with pool, spa and view. Formal dining room with recessed lighting. Amazing kitchen with center isle, brand new appliances and pantry. Kitchen is connected to the den and breakfast area. Den opens to the back yard. Top of the line appliances. Very desirable floor plan. Guest bathroom down stairs with marble floors and counter. Extensive iron work stairs going upstairs. Five bedrooms upstairs, 2 Master suites with connecting master baths. Extensive molding throughout the home. Each bedroom has it's own balcony, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. All bathrooms are new. Lots of use of marble throughout the house. Gorgeous tree-lined view from upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 Grangemont Road have any available units?
3162 Grangemont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 Grangemont Road have?
Some of 3162 Grangemont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Grangemont Road currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Grangemont Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Grangemont Road pet-friendly?
No, 3162 Grangemont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3162 Grangemont Road offer parking?
Yes, 3162 Grangemont Road does offer parking.
Does 3162 Grangemont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3162 Grangemont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Grangemont Road have a pool?
Yes, 3162 Grangemont Road has a pool.
Does 3162 Grangemont Road have accessible units?
No, 3162 Grangemont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Grangemont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Grangemont Road has units with dishwashers.
