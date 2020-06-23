3162 Grangemont Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Two story spacious Mid Century home. Luxury throughout. Extensive use of marble, crown molding on first floor. Second floor has hardwood floors, recessed lighting & crown molding. Double door entry welcomes you to a stunning foyer. Formal living room with marble mantel fireplace opening to a large side yard & back yard with pool, spa and view. Formal dining room with recessed lighting. Amazing kitchen with center isle, brand new appliances and pantry. Kitchen is connected to the den and breakfast area. Den opens to the back yard. Top of the line appliances. Very desirable floor plan. Guest bathroom down stairs with marble floors and counter. Extensive iron work stairs going upstairs. Five bedrooms upstairs, 2 Master suites with connecting master baths. Extensive molding throughout the home. Each bedroom has it's own balcony, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. All bathrooms are new. Lots of use of marble throughout the house. Gorgeous tree-lined view from upstairs.