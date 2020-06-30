315 Chester St Unit #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom! - Tastefully remodeled unit in a great location. The unit features tile flooring, elegant chandelier, built in cabinetry, and over-sized private patio! Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and lovely tile back-splash. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Bathrooms have been updated with newer fixtures. Overall great floor plan and design.



Other amenities: Gated building, 2 parking spaces, Central air, and Washer/Dryer in unit.



