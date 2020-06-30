All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

315 Chester St Unit #105

315 Chester St · No Longer Available
Location

315 Chester St, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom! - Tastefully remodeled unit in a great location. The unit features tile flooring, elegant chandelier, built in cabinetry, and over-sized private patio! Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and lovely tile back-splash. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Bathrooms have been updated with newer fixtures. Overall great floor plan and design.

Other amenities: Gated building, 2 parking spaces, Central air, and Washer/Dryer in unit.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5615938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have any available units?
315 Chester St Unit #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have?
Some of 315 Chester St Unit #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Chester St Unit #105 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Chester St Unit #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Chester St Unit #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Chester St Unit #105 is pet friendly.
Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Chester St Unit #105 offers parking.
Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Chester St Unit #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have a pool?
No, 315 Chester St Unit #105 does not have a pool.
Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have accessible units?
No, 315 Chester St Unit #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Chester St Unit #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Chester St Unit #105 does not have units with dishwashers.

