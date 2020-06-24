All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
315 cAMERON pLACE 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 cAMERON pLACE 2

315 Cameron Place · No Longer Available
Location

315 Cameron Place, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
DUAL MASTER BED TOWNHOUSE, WASHER DRYER - Property Id: 98773

315 Cameron Place #2 Glendale CA 91207
Great Location near the Americana
Built in 1989
Spacious 2 Bedroom (Dual Masters) 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse
Small Quiet Building only 8 units
Controlled access entry
Secured Parking Garage 2 spaces tandem
Guest Parking available
Wood Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Patio
Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave Stainless Appliances
Washer Dryer in unit
Water and Trash paid
1 year lease
Sorry no dogs and cats
Bird and fish tank is ok
Security deposit is $2395 on approved credit
Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98773
Property Id 98773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4699920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have any available units?
315 cAMERON pLACE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have?
Some of 315 cAMERON pLACE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
315 cAMERON pLACE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 is pet friendly.
Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 offer parking?
Yes, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 offers parking.
Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have a pool?
No, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have accessible units?
No, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 cAMERON pLACE 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
