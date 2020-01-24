All apartments in Glendale
311 Caruso Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Caruso Avenue

311 Caruso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

311 Caruso Avenue, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
new construction
sauna
valet service
Available for both long term and short term lease (min 1 month+) This fully furnished gem is a MUST see!!! Welcome to this immaculate corner unit located in the highly coveted North Excelsior Tower at The Americana At Brand. This home comes with 2 bedroom suites and 2 balconies with fireside and pool terrace views. Enjoy living in the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort. Your new smart home comes with access to 2 pools, a well equipped fitness center, steam room, concierge service, in-room dining services from many of the restaurants at The Americana. Additional features include: Rich wood and Travertine floors, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom European style cabinets, caesarstone counters. Spacious Living and Dining Room. Concierge Services. Lobby Ambassador. Valet Parking/free guest parking. Fitness Center with state of the art exercise equipment and steam room. Very elegant Club Room with gourmet chef's kitchen. Pool and Spa. Meditation Garden. Outdoor Fireside Retreat and Barbeque. Come and Experience the high-end luxury lifestyle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Caruso Avenue have any available units?
311 Caruso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Caruso Avenue have?
Some of 311 Caruso Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Caruso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 Caruso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Caruso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 311 Caruso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 311 Caruso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 Caruso Avenue offers parking.
Does 311 Caruso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Caruso Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Caruso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 311 Caruso Avenue has a pool.
Does 311 Caruso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 Caruso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Caruso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Caruso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
