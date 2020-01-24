311 Caruso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub lobby new construction sauna valet service

Available for both long term and short term lease (min 1 month+) This fully furnished gem is a MUST see!!! Welcome to this immaculate corner unit located in the highly coveted North Excelsior Tower at The Americana At Brand. This home comes with 2 bedroom suites and 2 balconies with fireside and pool terrace views. Enjoy living in the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort. Your new smart home comes with access to 2 pools, a well equipped fitness center, steam room, concierge service, in-room dining services from many of the restaurants at The Americana. Additional features include: Rich wood and Travertine floors, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom European style cabinets, caesarstone counters. Spacious Living and Dining Room. Concierge Services. Lobby Ambassador. Valet Parking/free guest parking. Fitness Center with state of the art exercise equipment and steam room. Very elegant Club Room with gourmet chef's kitchen. Pool and Spa. Meditation Garden. Outdoor Fireside Retreat and Barbeque. Come and Experience the high-end luxury lifestyle today!