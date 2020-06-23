All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
2940 N Verdugo Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2940 N Verdugo Road

2940 N Verdugo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2940 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The perfect start! Located in the heart of Glendale Verdugo Woodlands resides a Condo nestled in the fabulous Verdugo Penthouse building alluding warmth and charm! Inside this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit you will find sleek and gorgeous laminate flooring complete with baseboard moldings and tons of large windows that help illuminate every room with natural light. This unit features an inviting living room with sliding glass doors that lead out to a private balcony complete with a lovely view of the surrounding area and mountains. Remodeled, modern style kitchen with mosaic backspace, granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms in the unit are spacious offering plenty of closet space as well as ceiling fan/light fixtures! The Master bedroom is an en-suite with a private bathroom and in unit laundry! Building amenities includes pool, spa, well-kept courtyard, recreation room and is in the La Crescenta School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 N Verdugo Road have any available units?
2940 N Verdugo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 N Verdugo Road have?
Some of 2940 N Verdugo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 N Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2940 N Verdugo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 N Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2940 N Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2940 N Verdugo Road offer parking?
Yes, 2940 N Verdugo Road does offer parking.
Does 2940 N Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 N Verdugo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 N Verdugo Road have a pool?
Yes, 2940 N Verdugo Road has a pool.
Does 2940 N Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 2940 N Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 N Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 N Verdugo Road has units with dishwashers.
