2907 East Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large home with Bonus Room... - Built in 1957 this home has retained some of it's original design and character. Very large home approximately 2500 sqft , 3bed/2bath plus Bonus room. Original hardwood floors throughout. The living room is large and bright with a handsome Palos Verde Stone fireplace. The family room opens into the backyard by sliding doors with a view of the pool. The formal dining area is separated by the stone fireplace and a small breakfast corner is in the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space and a utility room with washer/dryer hook ups sits in the back. Down the hallway is the master suite with a large shared jack and jill bathroom, it has double vanity, separate tub and standing shower and two toilets. There is also a walk-in closet with vanity. The home features a large den/office room that has a view of the pool and a traditional (faux) brick fireplace. The second and third bedroom are both large with plenty of closet room. The second bedroom also has a walk in dressing room. The second bath has an updated shower and an accented blue sink. The home offers plenty of storage with built in closets down the hallway. The backyard has a large covered patio and pool with a convenient outdoor shower room and additional storage rooms. Central A/C included. Washer/dryer hookups ONLY. Detached garage. In quiet neighborhood near Glendale Community College.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2776447)