Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

2907 East Chevy Chase Drive

2907 East Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2907 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large home with Bonus Room... - Built in 1957 this home has retained some of it's original design and character. Very large home approximately 2500 sqft , 3bed/2bath plus Bonus room. Original hardwood floors throughout. The living room is large and bright with a handsome Palos Verde Stone fireplace. The family room opens into the backyard by sliding doors with a view of the pool. The formal dining area is separated by the stone fireplace and a small breakfast corner is in the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space and a utility room with washer/dryer hook ups sits in the back. Down the hallway is the master suite with a large shared jack and jill bathroom, it has double vanity, separate tub and standing shower and two toilets. There is also a walk-in closet with vanity. The home features a large den/office room that has a view of the pool and a traditional (faux) brick fireplace. The second and third bedroom are both large with plenty of closet room. The second bedroom also has a walk in dressing room. The second bath has an updated shower and an accented blue sink. The home offers plenty of storage with built in closets down the hallway. The backyard has a large covered patio and pool with a convenient outdoor shower room and additional storage rooms. Central A/C included. Washer/dryer hookups ONLY. Detached garage. In quiet neighborhood near Glendale Community College.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2776447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
2907 East Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2907 East Chevy Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 East Chevy Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

