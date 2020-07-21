2905 Montrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

Great condo in a nice complex and move-in condition. Spacious LR/DR combination with a fireplace and balcony. Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Good size kitchen with D/W, gas range and plenty of closets. New luxury vinyl floors with1/2 inch thick cork padding. New paint. Central heat and air. W/D and refrigerator included without warranties.2 side by side parking spaces 57 & 58 on 2nd floor of gated subterranean parking.Tenants to strictly abide to the HOA Rules and Regulations. Elevator in complex. No pets allowed.