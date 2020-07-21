All apartments in Glendale
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

2905 Montrose Avenue

2905 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Great condo in a nice complex and move-in condition. Spacious LR/DR combination with a fireplace and balcony. Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Good size kitchen with D/W, gas range and plenty of closets. New luxury vinyl floors with1/2 inch thick cork padding. New paint. Central heat and air. W/D and refrigerator included without warranties.2 side by side parking spaces 57 & 58 on 2nd floor of gated subterranean parking.Tenants to strictly abide to the HOA Rules and Regulations. Elevator in complex. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
2905 Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 2905 Montrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2905 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 2905 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
