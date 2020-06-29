Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly new construction all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN MONTROSE, CA! - Brand New Construction!!!! Welcome to 2640 Pickens Ave in beautiful Montrose, CA. Centrally located and walking distance to downtown Montrose and Trader Joes, this very private duplex feels like a single family home!



Property Details:



Rent $3,850

Deposit $7,700

Three bedrooms

Two full bathrooms and one powder room

1,463 Sq Ft

Appliances include: Gas stove/oven and dishwasher.

Laundry nook with washer and dryer hook ups (gas).

Tile throughout home with wooden staircase.

All utilities paid for by tenants.

Two car garage for parking and storage.

Central heating and air conditioning.

Private gated yard

Easy Freeway access

Quiet tree-lined street

Award-winning schools



Pets MAYBE



To apply www.managedbyabc.com

Click "Tenants"

Click "vacancies



(RLNE5554407)