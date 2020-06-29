All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

2640 Pickens Ave

2640 Pickens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Pickens Avenue, Glendale, CA 91020
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN MONTROSE, CA! - Brand New Construction!!!! Welcome to 2640 Pickens Ave in beautiful Montrose, CA. Centrally located and walking distance to downtown Montrose and Trader Joes, this very private duplex feels like a single family home!

Property Details:

Rent $3,850
Deposit $7,700
Three bedrooms
Two full bathrooms and one powder room
1,463 Sq Ft
Appliances include: Gas stove/oven and dishwasher.
Laundry nook with washer and dryer hook ups (gas).
Tile throughout home with wooden staircase.
All utilities paid for by tenants.
Two car garage for parking and storage.
Central heating and air conditioning.
Private gated yard
Easy Freeway access
Quiet tree-lined street
Award-winning schools

Pets MAYBE

To apply www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "vacancies

(RLNE5554407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Pickens Ave have any available units?
2640 Pickens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Pickens Ave have?
Some of 2640 Pickens Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Pickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Pickens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Pickens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Pickens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Pickens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Pickens Ave offers parking.
Does 2640 Pickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Pickens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Pickens Ave have a pool?
No, 2640 Pickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Pickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2640 Pickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Pickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Pickens Ave has units with dishwashers.
