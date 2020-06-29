Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN MONTROSE, CA! - Brand New Construction!!!! Welcome to 2640 Pickens Ave in beautiful Montrose, CA. Centrally located and walking distance to downtown Montrose and Trader Joes, this very private duplex feels like a single family home!
Property Details:
Rent $3,850
Deposit $7,700
Three bedrooms
Two full bathrooms and one powder room
1,463 Sq Ft
Appliances include: Gas stove/oven and dishwasher.
Laundry nook with washer and dryer hook ups (gas).
Tile throughout home with wooden staircase.
All utilities paid for by tenants.
Two car garage for parking and storage.
Central heating and air conditioning.
Private gated yard
Easy Freeway access
Quiet tree-lined street
Award-winning schools
Pets MAYBE
To apply www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "vacancies
(RLNE5554407)