250 W Fairview Avenue

Amenities
Spacious single level 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms end unit condo located on a quiet street in the desirable Verdugo Viejo area in Glendale. Unit comes with large open living room with a fireplace and a built-in wet bar, kitchen equipped with appliances, separate space for a breakfast nook and a laundry closet. Master bedroom has a roomy bathroom. Adjacent to the master there are two other good sized bedrooms through the hallway.This unit is equipped with central AC / heating, washer/dryer andtwo side by side subterranean parking spaces in a gated underground garage. Owner willconsider 1 small pet.