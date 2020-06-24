All apartments in Glendale
250 West Fairview Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious single level 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms end unit condo located on a quiet street in the desirable Verdugo Viejo area in Glendale. Unit comes with large open living room with a fireplace and a built-in wet bar, kitchen equipped with appliances, separate space for a breakfast nook and a laundry closet. Master bedroom has a roomy bathroom. Adjacent to the master there are two other good sized bedrooms through the hallway.This unit is equipped with central AC / heating, washer/dryer andtwo side by side subterranean parking spaces in a gated underground garage. Owner willconsider 1 small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W Fairview Avenue have any available units?
250 W Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 250 W Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 W Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 W Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 250 W Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 250 W Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 250 W Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 W Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 W Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 W Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 W Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
