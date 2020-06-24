250 W Fairview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious single level 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms end unit condo located on a quiet street in the desirable Verdugo Viejo area in Glendale. Unit comes with large open living room with a fireplace and a built-in wet bar, kitchen equipped with appliances, separate space for a breakfast nook and a laundry closet. Master bedroom has a roomy bathroom. Adjacent to the master there are two other good sized bedrooms through the hallway.This unit is equipped with central AC / heating, washer/dryer andtwo side by side subterranean parking spaces in a gated underground garage. Owner willconsider 1 small pet.